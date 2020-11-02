Belmont County woman pleads guilty to more animal cruelty charges

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Belmont County woman, with a history of animal cruelty, plead guilty to additional counts on Monday.
Shania Wells plead guilty in front of Judge Frank Fregiato to one felony in the fifth-degree count of cruelty to companion animals.
She was indicted in March on five counts of cruelty to animals. As a result of this plea, the remaining two felony counts and two misdemeanor counts were dismissed.
She will be sentenced on November 13.
