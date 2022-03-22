OHIO (WTRF)- Broadband expansion projects are a step closer to helping pockets of Ohio lacking high-speed internet.

The Governor has invested millions of dollars into 31 counties. That includes under served homes in Belmont, Carroll, Harrison, and Jefferson, as well as Monroe, Noble, and Columbiana counties.

State officials say nearly a million Ohioans have no access to high speed. That disrupts their ability to do work and learn remotely.

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted says the more they help, the better.

“If you want everyone to win from the economic prosperity coming our states way, we have to make sure everyone is connected. That means students, may be telehealth, mental health services, and then remote work, governor DeWine and I are pushing to get these funds out the door and construction started.” Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted

The broadband projects are expected to be completed within the next two years. Ohio Lieutenant Governor Husted says a workforce is key in getting this done.

He predicts this will produce around 1,250 jobs.