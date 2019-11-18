Beloved Cincinnati Zoo giraffe dies

The Cincinnati Zoo is mourning the loss of one of their special animal friends.

According to the zoo, 12-year-old Kimba the giraffe died Sunday after complications from a procedure to fix his hooves.

The zoo volunteer observer team was monitoring the giraffe barn when they saw Kimba fall to the ground early Sunday morning.

Kimba was the zoo’s only male giraffe.

He was over 16 feet tall and was the father of six other giraffes, with a seventh on the way.

According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, a male giraffe’s average life expectancy is 13.4 years.

A spokeswoman for the zoo told CNN that quote “zoo staff, and especially the giraffe care team, are devastated.”