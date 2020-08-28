https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Big Ten football might be back on Thanksgiving weekend

Ohio Headlines

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 07: Nicholas Petit-Frere #78 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after winning the Big Ten Championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

A source that told ESPN says the Big Ten might bring back football on Thanksgiving weekend.

The Big Ten on Aug. 11 became the first Power 5 conference to postpone its fall football season, citing medical concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Big Ten coaches came up with the Thanksgiving idea, according to Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, who first reported this potential breakthrough. This would potentially give the Big Ten the ability to play 10-11 games in a season as opposed to eight if it started in January 2021.

The Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and MAC all decided earlier this month to cancel their fall schedules and look toward play in spring 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

