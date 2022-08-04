HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Cryptid enthusiasts will converge in southeastern Ohio this weekend for the Hocking Hills Bigfoot Festival.

The event will be in downtown Logan, Ohio on Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6.

Here is the event schedule with a list of their sponsors:

Activities include:

National and local presentations at the Logan Theater

Jeep Show

Live Music

Crafts & Vendors

Squatch & Seek

Local Cuisine

Meet & Greet

Bigfoot in Ohio is not a new phenomenon, say believers. Recently, a Columbus woman, Suzanne Ferencak, has come forward with audio recordings which she says are proof that Bigfoot is real and living in Ohio.

Ferencak described her first glimpse of Bigfoot in 2013 when she said a 7 1/2-foot tall, hairy beast allegedly jumped over a back road in Ohio.

Organizers of the Hocking Hills Bigfoot Festival say the event is family friendly, free, and features community art and culture and workshops.

For more information, visit the festival website.