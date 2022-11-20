WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown introduced the bipartisan Prevent Exposure to Narcotics and Toxins or PREVENT Act of 2022, that will provide drug containment devices to frontline border patrol agents and provide training on their proper use.

This legislation also builds off Brown’s INTERDICT Act, which was signed into law in 2018, and provides U.S. Customs and Border Protection with additional high-tech screening equipment and lab resources to detect fentanyl before it enters the U.S.

In far too many cases, our police are not equipped with what they need to do to prevent fentanyl from getting into the country and getting into the hands of people who it can ultimately kill. We want to make sure police officers are safe. Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D)-Ohio

The act directs the Homeland Secretary to purchase containment devices, a critical tool in safely storing illicit narcotics, for all frontline border patrol agents and provide training for their efforts.