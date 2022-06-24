STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Steubenville Bishop Jeffrey M. Monforton reacted to the recent high court ruling regarding human life, and said, “We are encouraged, yet still guarded, with the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. I see this is a positive step in the progress for our country to respect all human life but this is not a time for us to exercise over-confidence.” The bishop added, “I anticipate some major pushback from the pro-abortion dark forces.”

“This decision has been sorely needed for several decades. Finally, respect due to expectant mothers has been affirmed. Continued prayer for progress for human dignity in our country is crucial,” Bishop Monforton said.

The Catholic Church in the Steubenville Diocese and throughout Ohio including Catholic Charities, Catholic healthcare systems, St. Vincent de Paul chapters, Project Rachel, and many other ministries, provides numerous services to countless parishioners.

The bishop said, “These services include community and family centers for infant mortality services and after-school activities, and domestic violence and homeless shelters for those needing immediate help and refuge, all animated by God’s call to bring mercy and love to the world.”

Bishop Monforton said, “Our commitment to women, children, and all persons in every circumstance and stage of development represents our devotion to Jesus Christ and His love for humanity.”