Blame My Roots announces headliner for Saturday

In just its second year, the Blame My Roots Festival is shaping up to be one of the top country music festivals around.

Festival organizers just announced some exciting additions to next year’s line up that already includes long-time favorite Neil McCoy.



Some of those include the Grammy Award Winning Kentucky Headhunters.

And it doesn’t stop there…

Some other impressive acts just confirmed for this are AMC, CMA and Grammy award-winning artist Jo Dee Messina.

Festival organizer Chris Dutton says he is thrilled to announce Saturday’s head-liner AMC award winner Justin Moore.

He is well known for the hit song ” If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away.”

We wanted a festival that has an intimate feel. We wanted to have a festival that was on our family farm. This festival really does feel like that. It feels like you’re on a farm in Belmont County, which it is, and some of Nashville biggest stars are there for that weekend Chris Dutton, Blame My Roots, Festival Organizer

Allie Colleen, daughter of Country music legend Garth Brooks will also be performing as well as Wade Jennings who is the grandson of Waylon Jennings.

Tickets for the 2-day festival will go on sale on Cyber-Monday and the best part is ticketing for the entire event are only $99.



For more ticket information you can go here