Board fires Eastern Gateway Community College president

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Eastern Gateway Community College’s Board of Trustees voted on the fate of two of its top administrators on Wednesday.

The board decided to terminate President Dr. Jimmie Bruce over a “dereliction of duty and inappropriate management practices.”

Vice President and Chief of Staff James Miller will remain on leave during a review of “questionable expense charges,” according to the board.

The two were placed on leave last week, with Chief Financial Officer Mike Geoghegan taking over additional duties.

