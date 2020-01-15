Board fires Eastern Gateway Community College president

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Eastern Gateway Community College’s Board of Trustees voted on the fate of two of its top administrators on Wednesday.

The board decided to terminate President Dr. Jimmie Bruce over a “dereliction of duty and inappropriate management practices.”

Vice President and Chief of Staff James Miller will remain on leave during a review of “questionable expense charges,” according to the board.

The two were placed on leave last week, with Chief Financial Officer Mike Geoghegan taking over additional duties.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.