Body found in Barnesville parking lot

Barnesville, OH (WTRF)- A body was found outside a Barnesville, OH bar parking lot Saturday evening.

The victim was a male.

Barnesville Police Chief Rocky Sirianni says they are not commenting yet on whether the man was hit or run over with a vehicle.

No one has been charged or is in custody at this point but Chief Sirianni says ” we do have a fairly good idea” of the perpetrator’s identity.

Police say they still need to contact the victim’s family with more information before releasing the name to the public.

Chief Sirianni did say “this will not go unsolved.”

