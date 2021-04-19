Body of missing Coshocton woman Brianna Ratliff found in abandoned home

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 20-year-old Coshocton woman last seen Thursday has been found inside an abandoned home.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office announced details of what they know about the disappearance of Brianna Ratliff on Monday.

Ratliff was reported missed Thursday. She was last seen about 7 p.m. in the Hall Park area of Coshocton, saying she was going a gas station.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office received a call from a search party that a deceased woman matching her description had been found inside a vacant residence in the 1800 block of Chestnut Street. Detectives processed the scene with help from the state Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and is asking the public for any additional information regarding Ratliff’s disappearance and death. The sheriff’s tip line is 740-623-8477.