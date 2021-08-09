Body of teen swimmer found at Ohio beach

https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

MENTOR, Ohio — Authorities say the body of a teenage swimmer who went missing last week has been found.

A boater found the 16-year-old boy around 8:15 p.m. Sunday at Headlands Beach State Park, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

A Coast Guard crew soon responded and secured the body.

The teen had been swimming with friends at the beach when he went underwater around 3:45 p.m. Friday and disappeared.

Emergency responders then launched a large search that continued through the weekend, and the body was eventually found about a half-mile north of the Fairport Harbor Lighthouse.

The teen’s name has not been released.

