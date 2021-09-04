Body recovered from Ohio lake, says Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District officials

MANSFIELD, OHIO — A report from a Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) Ranger, confirmed that a 23-year-old man from Mansfield, Ohio was recovered from Charles Mill Lake, located in Mansfield, Ohio at 2:57 a.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

An emergency call was received at 9:24 p.m. on Friday, September 3, that the man had entered the water from a rented pontoon boat and had not returned to the surface.

Responding agencies included MWCD Rangers, Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ontario Police Department, Mifflin (Ashland) Fire Department, Lucas – Monroe Fire Department, Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Parks and Watercraft.

The search began both in the air, and on the water. The Ohio State Highway Patrol utilized an aircraft, and Ontario Police Department assisted with a drone, both equipped with a thermal imaging system. Efforts on the water were conducted by MWCD Rangers utilizing sonar, and ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft utilized sonar, and side imaging. The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered the body.

“This is an unfortunate reminder during the busy holiday weekend that boating can be dangerous, and boaters need to follow safety precautions,” said Craig Butler, Executive Director from MWCD. “Our sincere condolences go out to the family who lost their loved one. I am so grateful for the collaboration and quick response from MWCD Rangers, and many surrounding agencies who responded quickly to bring closure to this very sad situation.”

An investigation is ongoing.