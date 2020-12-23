Bond set at $100K for Ohio mother in child endangering case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was set at $100,000 for a Warren mother who is facing child endangering charges.

During her arraignment Wednesday, Canchata Allgood was ordered to have no contact with any minor children.

She was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into a police report filed Monday.

According to the police report, a man said his son is staying at a home in the 200 block of Austin Ave. NW, where Allgood lives.

He said other family members told him the 4-year-old boy was covered in bruises, not being fed and was being kept in the basement.

When officers got there to check on the child, they said the mother refused to let them in.

Police said the father then had officers listen to a conversation with another family member in which the family member claimed the suspect has cameras in the house to alert her when the child is trying to come upstairs from the basement. The family member said the suspect would beat the child if he came upstairs to get food, according to the report.

Officers called Children Services to report the incident and begin an investigation.

She’s expected to be back in court Monday.