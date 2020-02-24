Bridgeport citizens continue to face issues in wake of criminal charges against mayor

Imagine how you’d react ….If you were blocked by the state from being able to renew your driver’s license or registration….because, on paper, it appears you haven’t paid your traffic tickets.

But in reality….you’ve paid them….but the money–and the tickets–have disappeared.



That’s the situation some Bridgeport residents are facing, in the wake of criminal charges facing Mayor David Smith.



He’s charged with removing that money–and the tickets.



Now acting Mayor Marvin Husarik says he’s getting calls from angry citizens.

I’m getting a lot of calls and they’re coming and justly so! I put myself in those positions. And it should have been handled but it wasn’t. So this is one of my duties. When I’m in there, I’m gonna try to straighten it out. And right now it seems like the department, the mayor’s department itself, that position has come to a standstill. Marvin Husarik, Acting Mayor, Bridgeport

Husarik says he’s trying to find some record in the village books showing the people who have paid their tickets.



In the meantime, he urges citizens to bring in any proof they have–whether it’s a receipt or a canceled check–and he’ll try to get their situation cleared up.



He says Mayor David Smith has stepped down temporarily, pending the outcome of his trial–although there are nearly four years left in Smith’s term.



Husarik believes the village will have a special election in November for the mayor’s seat.

We asked Husarik if he’ll run.



He said he’ll have to discuss it at home….before he makes a decision.