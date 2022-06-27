DILLONVALE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Buckeye Local School District is putting out the call for vendors and donations as plans commence for the annual Back to School Bash.

Chairperson Susan Nolan, who is also principal at Buckeye North Elementary, said this year’s event is set for August 7 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Buckeye Local High School.

It also marks the first time the bash has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic began and letters are being sent seeking community support.

“We have not had an in-person bash for two years. Once again, we are planning an event that will help our students and families prepare for the upcoming school year and will cover aspects related to education, health and wellness, and safety,” Nolan said.

The Back to School Bash began about eight years ago as a way to ready students and their families for the return to class.

Free backpacks and school supplies are dispersed while other goods and activities are available through the school and local groups as well as businesses and churches, but the bash was placed on hiatus during the pandemic.

Now it’s back and Nolan expects a large crowd to attend, “We usually have at least 500 people, but I’d guess we might get a bigger crowd since we hadn’t had this for two years,” she continued. “Over the last few years, we handed out supplies at our schools, but it seems more people are getting out to events. I hope it’s a good turnout and we get lots of vendors and supporters.”

Vendors are invited to provide a booth or table with public information about their respective organizations or business.

The cost for a table is $10 if they bring their own or $15 if provided by the district.

Reservations are needed by July 1 and participants are also asked to donate a door prize for the bash.

Nolan said some have already signed up to sell their wares, including jewelry and goods from school sports teams, plus the marching band will have hot dogs and hamburgers while Ice Cream Island of Cadiz will provide a truck full of treats.

Another new addition is a dunk tank hosted by Buckeye South Elementary.

To register a site for a booth or table, donate or arrange for contributed goods to be picked up at the donor’s place of business, contact Nolan at (740) 381-0517.