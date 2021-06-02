WATCH: AG Yost burns mask to celebrate end of Ohio’s health orders

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost celebrated the end of Ohio’s health orders by burning his mask.

Yost posted a video to his Twitter Tuesday night. In the video you can see the attorney general using an accelerant, lighting a match and setting fire to the mask. The video has been viewed over a thousand times as of Tuesday morning.

Ohio’s health orders expired at midnight Wednesday, June 2. Measures being removed include facial covering protocols, social distancing guidelines and capacity restrictions for indoor and outdoor events.