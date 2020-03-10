Cadiz police announce biggest bust in Harrison County history

Cadiz, OH (WTRF)- After receiving tips, the Cadiz Police department was able to make the biggest bust in Harrison County history.
Cadiz police arrested Tyler Calhoun at 144 East Market Street in Cadiz, OH.
Officials were able to seize 46.5 grams of meth.
Police were also able to seize drug paraphernalia.
