CARROLLTON, OH (WTRF) — Monkeypox began as a global outbreak in May 2022.

Nationally, there have been 10,392 cases confirmed of Monkeypox.

Ohio currently has 75 cases as of Wednesday August 10th, 2022.

Ohio reports that 94% are among men and 99% of the cases are among men having intimate contact with other men.

The risk of contracting monkeypox is low for the general public.

The disease is usually mild, and cases generally recover without treatment.

Only 8% of cases nationally have been hospitalized.

Cases are required to isolate at home for 2-4 weeks until the rash heals completely.

Carroll County General Health District was notified today by a healthcare facility of two male cases of monkeypox.

CCGHD is investigating along with the healthcare facility to identify individuals that may have been exposed to evaluate their risk and eligibility for Monkeypox prevention measures.

Monkeypox is spread from person to person through close, personal contact with someone who is infected with monkeypox.

Monkeypox can spread to anyone through:

Direct contact with monkeypox rash or scabs on a person’s skin.

Contact with objects, fabrics, and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox.

Contact with respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact.

Early symptoms of monkeypox presents as flu-like symptoms, such as:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A characteristic rash, which can appear like blisters or pimples.

In recent cases, patients have developed localized rashes around the genitals or anus without having flu-like symptoms first.

If you have a new or unexplained rash or other symptoms, see your healthcare provider for medical attention and evaluation.

If you do not have a provider or health insurance, you can visit a public health clinic.

If you seek medical evaluation for possible monkeypox, cover all parts of the rash with clothing, gloves or bandages, and wear a well-fitting mask, prior to seeking medical care.

Avoid close contact, including sexual or intimate contact, with anyone until you have been evaluated by a healthcare provider.

Vaccines for monkeypox are available, however, they are in limited supply and are prioritized for areas with the highest number of cases, where individuals are exposed or in high-risk outbreak settings.

For questions regarding monkeypox, please visit the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) website at: https://odh.ohio.gov/media-center/feature-stories/monkeypox-faq-2022