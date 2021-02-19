Cash Explosion Host Credits Ohio University For Her Confidence

ATHENS, OH (WTRF)- Alissa Henry is the host of Cash Explosion, Ohio’s only statewide TV lottery game show that has been on the air for 34 years.

Henry credits her time at Ohio University and WOUB Public Media her for skills and confidence.

“I learned a lot about putting together stories and interviewing people. I learned how to be in front of the camera and the tricks to reading the teleprompter. The hands-on experience was so vital,” said Henry.

Henry said she struggled to find a job in journalism due to the Great Recession but eventually landed the hosting job of Cash Explosion in 2017.

Henry said when she thinks back on her time at Ohio University and WOUB, she never realized that she could be the host of a game show one day.

“It’s interesting that out in the world there are opportunities you didn’t know existed,” said Henry. “I love that throughout my career I have had the opportunity to work with some of the people I worked with as a student at WOUB. I also love that having WOUB in my background and having that WOUB and Ohio University connection, it almost explains things when you meet someone. I think to myself ‘You went to Ohio University and worked at WOUB, that means you are a good journalist.”

You can watch Cash Explosion every Saturday at 7:30 PM only on WTRF CBS