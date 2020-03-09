Chick-fil-A St.Clairsville announces camp out date

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- The St. Clairsville Chick-fil-A announced that it would open its doors to the public on March 19.
Today, they announced they will hold their first 100 campout on March 18th, starting at 6 PM.
The first 100 campout allows the first 100 people in line for the Chick-fil-A in St. Clairsville, OH to receive Chick-fil-A free, for a year.
For rules, eligibility, and details click here
