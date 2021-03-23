Child dies after being run over in Ohio, family member arrested

VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A toddler was killed in a tragic accident over the weekend in Trumbull County.

At her grandparent’s home off Milligan East Road in Vernon Township is where deputies say Kaleeha Queen was hit by a pickup truck in the driveway.

911 dispatcher: Trumbull County 911. Where is your emergency?

Caller: Come on. We just ran our granddaughter over.

Queen’s grandfather, 55-year-old Calvin Barger, Jr., was attempting to leave the driveway Sunday night when the accident happened.

“He did not know the child was in the vicinity. The last time he saw the child the child was off in a side yard playing on a swing set. As he pulled out, the child ran in front of the vehicle and he ran the child over,” said Chief Deputy Joe Dragovich.

Queen was flown to Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron where she passed away. She was almost 17-months-old.

Her mom shared pictures of the little girl. A family member says she was a happy child who was always smiling. They also say Barger’s grandchildren meant the world to him.

“It’s gotta be extremely difficult for him as well,” Dragovich said.

Investigators say Barger was cooperative throughout the investigation. He was arrested and booked into the county jail in connection to the accident.

According to a report from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, he took several sobriety tests, including a chemical breath test that revealed his blood alcohol content was .094.

“It’s our job to go and investigate and figure out what happened and why it happened, and regardless of the tragedy, if it warrants arresting somebody, then we have to arrest them,” Dragovich said.

Charges have yet to be filed in the case. Barger will likely be arraigned in Trumbull County Eastern District Court at some point this week.