SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — An 11-year-old boy suffered severe injuries after being run over by a homecoming parade float in Sunbury.
According to Delaware Highway Patrol, authorities responded to Big Walnut High School around 6:52 p.m. Friday after an 11-year-old fell off and was run over by a homecoming parade float.
The boy was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in serious condition. Delaware High Patrol said the boy is reported to have severe injuries.
Ohio State Highway Patrol did not offer any updates on the child’s condition Saturday morning.
Big Walnut Local Schools Superintendent Ryan McLane send the following statement Saturday afternoon:
First, our thoughts and prayers are with the student and his family. Last night at approximately 6 PM, one of our intermediate school students was seriously injured by a float in the homecoming parade. That student was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital by paramedics. At this time, I do not have an official update on his condition.
I want to thank our staff, students, and community members who were on the scene and assisted when the event happened, as well as the Delaware County EMS, BST&G Fire Department, the Sunbury Police Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
In order to assist our students and staff, we had counselors available after the incident last night, earlier this afternoon, and will have additional counselors available at the school on Monday to provide support.Ryan McLane, superintendent of Big Walnut Local Schools