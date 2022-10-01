SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — An 11-year-old boy suffered severe injuries after being run over by a homecoming parade float in Sunbury.

According to Delaware Highway Patrol, authorities responded to Big Walnut High School around 6:52 p.m. Friday after an 11-year-old fell off and was run over by a homecoming parade float.

The boy was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in serious condition. Delaware High Patrol said the boy is reported to have severe injuries.

Ohio State Highway Patrol did not offer any updates on the child’s condition Saturday morning.

Big Walnut Local Schools Superintendent Ryan McLane send the following statement Saturday afternoon: