Ohio (WTRF) — Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) recently voted to pass the CHIPS Plus Act.

The CHIPS Act invests $50 billion to build, expand and modernize chip fabrication in Ohio.

Johnson says the legislation will generate billions of dollars in economic growth and tax revenue, and it will bring thousands of new manufacturing and high-tech jobs across the region.

Intel has brought advanced technology for the next generation or microprocessors.

He says we don’t need that technology going overseas.

“If we didn’t learn anything from the pandemic it’s that we don’t let other countries do our building and manufacturing for us. We need our supply chain right here at home.” Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Marietta)

Johnson calls the passing of the CHIPS Act a win for both the Buckeye State and our nation.