Cincinnati curfew, Columbus emergency declared amid protests

CINCINNATI (AP) — The mayor of Cincinnati has announced a 10 p.m. curfew Saturday and Sunday in areas of the city and Columbus police declared an emergency in the downtown area amid protests over the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said hundreds of people had demonstrated peacefully, with no major issues before 11 p.m., but those who engaged in criminal activity ’’were not part of the protest.”

Eleven people were arrested and more arrests will come as suspects are identified, he said. Officials said two officers sustained minor injuries.

