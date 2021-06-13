Coast Guard rescues man, 8-year-old boy from Lake Erie

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — EMS reportedly evaluated six people Saturday following a water rescue in Lake Erie, Cleveland Department of Fire confirmed.

The U.S. Coast Guard told FOX 8 they rescued two individuals from the lake after a call was made around 7:45 p.m. that the pair needed help. An 8-year-old and an adult male had reportedly been tubing when they fell into the water.

Coast Guard members picked the two up in their rescue boat and took them, along with people who had been in another boat to shore near Lakeview Park in Euclid. EMS confirmed they met the party on shore and took some individuals to University Hospitals.

Updated conditions are not known at this time.