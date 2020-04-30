Columbiana County man faces child porn charges, admits to ‘life-long’ addiction, according to complaint

A man from Columbiana County is facing child pornography charges after investigators say images of young girls were found on his work computer

Columbiana County, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Columbiana County is facing child pornography charges after images of young girls were found on his work computer, according to federal investigators.

According to a federal indictment, FBI agents began investigating 48-year-old Andrew Allen Meek in October 2019 after images of young girls, some dressed only in their underwear, were found on his work computer at a business in Columbiana County.

Meek was immediately fired and the images were turned over to the FBI.

Further investigation revealed a briefcase that Meek left behind at the business that contained a folder marked “confidential” that contained a photograph of a girl about five to eight years old, wearing only underwear, according to the criminal complaint.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Crimes Against Children Unit was called in to help in the investigation and reviewed Meek’s work computer and flash drives from the business where investigators said several additional images of children and teens were found in various degrees of undress and in sexually-suggestive poses.

On February 25, 2020, Meek was escorted from his job as a security guard at East Liverpool City Hospital to the East Liverpool Police Department where he was interviewed. Investigators said that Meek told them he been addicted to pornography for years that started when he was a teenager. He said he had been viewing child pornography for about 10 years, investigators said.

Investigators searched Meek’s house on State Route 164 in Leetonia where they seized several digital items containing nude and sexually-explicit images of girls under the age of 12, according to the criminal complaint.

Meek said the images of the young girls found on his work computer were downloaded from the internet and some pictures he took himself, investigators said.

Other non-nude pictures of girls were found on Meek’s cellphone, which he said he downloaded from the Facebook profile of someone he knows, according to the complaint.

Meek was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals and booked into the Mahoning County Jail on child pornography charges.