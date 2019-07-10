Columbus men admit to roles in cocaine and heroin distribution operation on Wheeling Island

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Two men have admitted to their roles in a cocaine and heroin distribution operation, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Michael L. Forrest, Jr., also known as “Flip,” of Columbus, Ohio, pled guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of Cocaine Base within 1,000 feet of a Protected Location.” Forrest, age 28, admitted to selling cocaine near the Pulaski Playground in Ohio County in August 2018.

Brandon Suel, of Columbus, Ohio, pled guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of Cocaine Base within 1,000 feet of a Protected Location.” Suel, age 31, admitted to selling cocaine near Jensen Playground on Wheeling Island in May 2018.

Forrest and Suel are each facing no less than one and up to 40 years incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.