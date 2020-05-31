https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Columbus police identify person of interest in Saturday’s protest

Ohio Headlines

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus police say they have identified a man seen at protests, Saturday.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police Facebook page, police were wanting to identify a man seen in a YouTube video.  

“We’d like to speak with this man,” the Facebook post reads. 

Just before noon Sunday, police say they have identified the man. No other information was released.

