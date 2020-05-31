Columbus police identify person of interest in Saturday’s protest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus police say they have identified a man seen at protests, Saturday.
According to the Columbus Division of Police Facebook page, police were wanting to identify a man seen in a YouTube video.
“We’d like to speak with this man,” the Facebook post reads.
Just before noon Sunday, police say they have identified the man. No other information was released.
