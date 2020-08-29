Comics and trading cards make a comeback in Ohio amid COVID-19

PARMA, OH (CNN) — B&L Comics has offered a welcome diversion from COVID-19 worries for its Ohio customers.

And that’s what B&L Comics has been providing for close to four decades. But the business has had a bit of a renaissance, the owner says, all thanks to the pandemic.

Despite being able to read pretty much anything under the sun on one of these, there is nothing quite like having a book in your hands. Jordan Vandenberge

Larry Zjaba said, “It’s nice to be back open, I tell ya.”

You know you’re in the right place when your favorite hobby is also how you make a living.

“I’m into the Batman comic books and stuff like that…Comic books and trading cards. But I found my father and my uncle’s comic book collection in my grandmother’s attic and that’s what got us into this business.” Larry Zjaba

That was more than 35 years ago and Zjaba can still get lost in a good comic book.

Zjaba said, “You put the cell phone down, you don’t have to look at the computer screen. Just pick up a book. You don’t have to worry about plugging it in. There are no batteries. It’s nice.”

Zjaba re-opened his Parma store in mid_may after COVID-19 lockdowns were lifted. He didn’t know what to expect, but chances are it wasn’t the deluge of business that has been greeting him ever since.

“People were coming in and buying comic books and a lot of trading cards and buying a lot of supplies. I’ve been selling a lot of back issues. So, that’s what has been supporting me and keeping the bills paid and the lights on,” Zjaba said.

With no sports on TV, sports cards were apparently the next best thing. Online auction giant eBay has reported massive spikes on sports card sales. In some cases sales have more than doubled compared to last year. Sales of basketball cards are up over 130 percent.

Larry Zjaba: “A lot to do with the COVID, it has brought people back to their older hobbies. And just to reminisce and remember stuff.”

“People are very nostalgic. It’s a nostalgic thing. And it brings back good memories,” Zjaba said.

“It’s a good relaxing hobby,” he says.