Company exploring green hydrogen storage in the Ohio Valley

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Could the Ohio Valley soon be involved with green energy?

Mountaineer NGL Storage, LLC is exploring interest in green hydrogen for its storage hub in Monroe County.

In a press release, the company said it’s launching a “nonbinding open season to gauge interest in bulk storage of carbon-free hydrogen”.

Mountaineer NGL Storage plans to offer up to 2 million barrels of initial stage at its Appalachian Storage Hub.

The project would store “ethane, propane, butane and y-grade products for a growing number of gas processors, producers, markets and commodity traders that are interested in exploiting the wet gas production from the Marcellus/Utica shales”.

Mountaineer NGL Storage is embracing the market transition to clean and green energy sources. We are excited to partner with Long Ridge Energy Terminal as well as others who are joining in this transition. David Hooker, Managing Director, Mountaineer NGL Storage

Mountaineer NGL also said the project supports Long Ridge Energy Terminal, which announced it’s converting its Hannibal, Ohio power plant to hydrogen.

