STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Congressman Bill Johnson, Ohio officials, Port Authority team members, the JobsOhio President, and more joined Bully Tools officials in touring their company and participating in a roundtable discussion.

Bully Tools is showing off its expansion project supported by the non-profit, JobsOhio, which will improve production and manufacturing in the company.

The president of Bully Tools says that he can rely on Congressman Johnson to keep him informed on the state of local and U.S. manufacturing.

When asked what the biggest concerns in manufacturing are now, Congressman Johnson said this:

”Across eastern and southeastern Ohio, it’s inflation. It’s the energy crisis, the cost of gas. People are having to make decisions on whether to put gas in the car or buy groceries. They shouldn’t have to make that kind of decision.” Congressman Bill Johnson – (R) Ohio

”Obviously, inflation hurts. Those type of regulations that hurt energy, hurts Bully Tools.” Mark S. Gracy – President of Bully Tools

Bully Tools came to Ohio in 2006, and they built their second facility last year.

President Mark S. Gracy says that he appreciates Congressman Johnson’s visit and concern with Bully Tools.