Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: DeWine speaks about first shipment of vaccines

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are providing an update on COVID-19 in Ohio and distribution of the vaccine.

As of Dec. 14, a total of 570,602 (+7,875) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 7,551 (+59) deaths and 32,264 (+291) hospitalizations.

On Monday, the vaccine began arriving at hospitals around Ohio, including Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center, with healthcare workers receiving some of the first doses.

Ohio is set to receive 89,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and out of those, a total of 15,000 tier one workers will get the first shots Tuesday. Among the hospitals that will receive vaccine shipments on Tuesday is Riverside Methodist Hospital, DeWine said.

Last Thursday, DeWine said that the curfew, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., which has been in effect for three weeks, is being extended and is now scheduled to end on Saturday, Jan. 2. The curfew will remain complemented by a mask order for retail businesses, DeWine said.

He also unveiled the Stay Safe Ohio protocol for the holiday season. The protocol is being issued by the state Department of Health and will remain in effect for the next 21 days. It says to:

Stay at home Wear your mask Keep interactions short and stay apart Wash your hands Work from home Celebrate safe, celebrate small Don’t eat or drink with anyone outside of your household Limit travel Keep weddings and funerals safe Enjoy safe holiday activities

DeWine called the Stay Safe Ohio protocol “sensible steps” that all Ohioans can follow and still be able to live their lives.

On the latest update to the public health advisory system, Franklin and all of its surrounding counties remained at level 3, or red. Five counties are at level 4, or purple: Richland, Medina, Summit, Portage and Stark.