Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Gov. DeWine holding 2pm briefing on state’s hospital situation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be joined by leaders of the Ohio Hospital Association Monday at 2 p.m., to discuss the hospital situation in the state.

The latest number of coronavirus cases in Ohio is also expected to be released at 2 p.m.

As of Sunday, Nov. 22, a total of 351,419 (+8,133) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,996 (+12) deaths and 24,423 (+205) hospitalizations.

Sunday’s reported 8,133 cases is the second-highest number of new daily cases reported since the pandemic began. It also pushed the state past 350,000 total reported cases.

A notice on the state’s coronavirus dashboard says the data is incomplete with thousands of reports pending review.

The 8,808 new cases in the past 24 hours reported Friday represents a record high.

DeWine said Thursday that the 24-hour case change of 7,787 for that day was probably not accurate and lower than the actual number. The Department of Health has been double-checking the results of antigen tests for COVID-19, and a backlog has developed since Monday.

DeWine said 12,000 such tests are being double-checked, with most of them expected to be confirmed. It was unknown when those test results might be added into the daily totals.

A 21-day statewide curfew, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., went into effect Thursday night.

Franklin County moved up to level 4 on the updated advisory map and is the only county at purple this week. On Wednesday, Franklin County and Columbus officials announced a stay-at-home advisory for 28 days, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.

Seventy-two of Ohio’s 88 counties are at level 3, or red. The remaining 15 are at level 2.