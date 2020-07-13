Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 66,853 total COVID-19 cases leading to 3,064 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The latest number of cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Ohio have been released by the Ohio Department of Health for Monday.

As of July 13, a total of 66,853 (+1,261) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,064 (+6) deaths and 8,842 (+73) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 45,194 (+531) patients who have recovered from the virus in Ohio.

The state reported 1,525 new cases on July 10, its largest daily increase in cases since the pandemic began. The previous high was 1,380, reported on April 19.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Governor Mike DeWine’s next statehouse briefing is scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m.

DeWine said Thursday that the day-to-day increase is above the state’s 21-day average, and that average continues to increase.

The governor opened Thursday’s news conference by discussing guidance for how Ohio’s 167 colleges and universities can open.

Guidance being released Thursday will include minimum operating standards that should happen on campus.

Money from the CARES act will be used to provide $200 million to higher education and $100 million to K-12 institutions to meet their unique needs for reopening.

DeWine said one of his staffers has tested positive for COVID-19. He said the individual has been working from home since the beginning of the pandemic and is recovering.

A color-coded system was revealed last week, showing the extent of virus spread in the state.

Alert Level 1 – Yellow – Counties triggering one or zero indicators. 53 counties are now at this level.

Alert Level 2 – Orange – Counties trigger 2 or 3 indicators. 28 counties fall under this level.

Alert Level 3 – Red – Counties trigger 4 or 5 indicators. 7 counties fall under this level.

Alert Level 4 – Purple – Counties trigger 6 or 7 indicators. No counties are under this level, but Franklin County is approaching this phase.

The state will review current data every Wednesday to decide what alert level counties fall into.

DeWine revealed the latest map showing levels of counties.

Franklin County is no longer on the watch list for moving to Level 4, but two additional central Ohio counties now meet the requirements for level 3.

DeWine announced a mask requirement for counties in the red level, effective 6 p.m. Friday.