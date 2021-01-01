Coronavirus in Ohio: no report today due to holiday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- Police Chief Tom Quinlan and Mayor Andrew Ginther released statements Thursday about body-camera footage that has been released related to the fatal shooting of Andre' Hill by Officer Adam Coy on Dec. 22.

Footage has been released from Coy and Officer Amy Detweiler in addition to several others who responded to the scene after the shooting. Coy was terminated from the force this week, partly for not activating his body camera until after the shooting, and in his statement, Quinlan said the remaining officers are being investigated to make sure they followed police protocol.