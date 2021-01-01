Coronavirus in Ohio: no report today due to holiday

Ohio Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WTRF) — The Ohio Department of Health will not release a coronavirus update today due to the New Year’s Day holiday.

Reporting will resume tomorrow.

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for daily updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video
Goodbye 2020
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter