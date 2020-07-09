Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 61,331 cases, 3,006 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest COVID-19 case numbers.

As of July 9, a total of 61,331(+1,150) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,006(+15) deaths and 8,570(+81) hospitalizations. There are 42,111 presumed recovered cases in Ohio.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Governor DeWine says the day-to-day increase is above the state’s 21-day average, and that average continues to increase.

The governor opened Thursday’s news conference by discussing guidance for how Ohio’s 167 colleges and universities can open.

Guidance being released Thursday will include minimum operating standards that should happen on campus.

Money from the CARES act will be used to provide $200 million to higher education and $100 million to K-12 institutions to meet their unique needs for reopening.

Our request to the Controlling Board is in addition to the more than $440 million in direct federal CARES Act funding that our K-12 schools are receiving. The state’s colleges and universities also received more than $190 million of direct federal funding. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 9, 2020

DeWine said one of his staffers has tested positive for COVID-19. He said the individual has been working from home since the beginning of the pandemic and is recovering.

A color-coded system was revealed last week, showing the extent of virus spread in the state.

Alert Level 1 – Yellow – Counties triggering one or zero indicators. 53 counties are now at this level.

Alert Level 2 – Orange – Counties trigger 2 or 3 indicators. 28 counties fall under this level.

Alert Level 3 – Red – Counties trigger 4 or 5 indicators. 7 counties fall under this level.

Alert Level 4 – Purple – Counties trigger 6 or 7 indicators. No counties are under this level, but Franklin County is approaching this phase.

DeWine revealed the latest map showing levels of counties.

NEW RISK LEVEL MAP: 12 counties have triggered enough indicators to be at Red Alert Level 3. Three of those counties are on the watch list, meaning they are close to reaching Level 4: Butler, Cuyahoga, Hamilton.



Franklin Co. dropped off the watch list. Huron now a Level 2. pic.twitter.com/59M9Yl4vT6 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 9, 2020

Franklin County is no longer on the watch list for moving to Level 4, but two additional central Ohio counties now meet the requirements for level 3.

Governor DeWine announced a mask requirement for counties in the red level, effective 6 p.m. Wednesday.