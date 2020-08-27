Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 1,244 new cases, 32 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state at 2 p.m., Thursday.

As of Thursday, August 27, a total of 118,828 (+1,244) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,076 (+32) deaths and 13,150 (+107) hospitalizations. There are presumed 99,035 recovered cases in the state.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

DeWine says it’s not surprising we are seeing an increase in cases as students head back to school.

In the latest Public Health Advisory system, no central Ohio county is red.

Here is a look at the newest Ohio Public Health Advisory System. Franklin County has dropped from red to orange. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/I3vKTMUfOI — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) August 27, 2020

Governor DeWine says since the beginning of the pandemic we have worked to increase our testing capacity.

“We’re not where we need to be… it’s a work in progress,” said DeWine.

He says the state needs to keep pushing for new ways to test for COVID-19.

DeWine said he will pause the assisted living facility testing ordered last week in order to make sure the tests are accurate and the collection process is working. Control testing has started today with results coming early next week.

Regarding schools, DeWine says parents need to be able to call a school and alert them to a positive test. He says schools need to quickly report information to the Department of Health to make the information quickly available to the public.