Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 2,425 new cases, 12 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are providing an update on COVID-19 in the state.

As of Thursday, Oct. 22, a total of 190,430 (+2,425) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,161 (+12) deaths and 17,682 (+159) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 155,181 recovered cases in the state.

The amount of daily cases were the highest since Ohio began tracking the data.

On the latest public health advisory map from the state Department of Health, Franklin, Madison, Union and Licking counties are at level 3, or red, in Central Ohio. Delaware, Pickaway and Fairfield counties are at level 2, or orange. There are 38 counties at level 3, the most since the pandemic began.

There are now 74% of Ohioans living in counties at level 3. And 71 counties are showing a high incidence of disease spread, per CDC guidelines.

Three counties are on the watch list to move up to level 4: Hamilton, Cuyahoga and Clark. No counties have reached level 4, or purple — which is the highest level — during the pandemic.

DeWine remained concerned over increased hospitalization rates in the state. On Oct. 9, he said there were 853 COVID-19 patients in hospitals. As of today, the number is 1,293 patients.

“We must prevent overwhelming our hospital system to ensure that Ohioans can receive inpatient treatment for COVID-19 and other care,” DeWine said.