Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 1,335 new cases, 16 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are providing an update on COVID-19 in the state.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 6, a total of 161,299 (+1,335) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,947 (+16) deaths and 15,972 (+132) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 137,633 recovered cases in the state.

DeWine spoke about President Donald Trump’s diagnosis of COVID-19 and hospitalization over the weekend. He said he drew five main conclusions from the news and encouraged Ohioans to reach their own.

“One, even the leader of our great country can get the virus,” DeWine said. “It can happen to anyone. No one is immune. Second, while testing is important, even very frequent testing cannot substitute for masks and social distancing.”

DeWine also mentioned mask-wearing, social-distancing and contact-tracing as his other conclusions.

In discussing the latest statewide COVID-19 numbers, DeWine continued to express concern at having over 1,000 new cases each day for several days in a row, especially in the western part of the state.

Athens County is ranked second in occurrences at 277.1 per 100,000 residents. Franklin County and its neighboring counties are all outside of the top 10.

In looking at hospitalization rates, DeWine said concern this summer that young people might infect older people with COVID-19 may be bearing out. He noted that the statewide rate is starting to increase, with those 60 or older accounting for 70% of admissions.

In the latest coronavirus advisory map from Thursday, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Licking, Logan, Madison, Marion, Ross and Union counties were at level 2. Madison, Fayette, and Ross counties moved up from level 1 last week.

In southwest Ohio, Hamilton, Butler and Clermont counties were at level 3.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Level 1 — Yellow — active exposure and spread of COVID-19

Level 2 — Orange — increased exposure and spread of COVID-19

Level 3 — Red — very high exposure and spread of COVID-19

Level 4 — Purple — severe exposure and spread of COVID -19

Since the Ohio Public Health Advisory System was established in July, no county has reached Level 4, the most severe level of COVID-19 spread.