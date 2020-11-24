Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Nearly 100 deaths reported in last 24 hours

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine is providing an update on COVID-19 in Ohio as cases continue to surge.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 24, a total of 371,908 (+8,604) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 6,118 (+98) deaths and 25,069 (+364) hospitalizations.

The number of deaths in the past 24 hours represents a record, surpassing the 88 recorded on Oct. 2.

A notice on the state’s coronavirus dashboard says that data is incomplete with thousands of reports pending review. It is unknown when the backlog from double-checking the results of about 6,000 antigen tests will be cleared.

DeWine said the period between now and the end of the year is “vitally important” to slowing the spread of the coronavirus. He encouraged Ohioans to do two main things: reduce their contacts with people outside their homes and to wear a mask.

But he was encouraged by several pieces of news. First was state unemployment being down to 5.6% in October from 8.3%. He also mentioned that mask-wearing compliance at about 90% in retail establishments after recently issuing an order requiring them.

And DeWine said that White House officials reported that the state should receive its first batch of vaccine about Dec. 15. The state has begun distribution plans.

A 21-day statewide curfew, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., went into effect Thursday night. Franklin County and Columbus officials began a stay-at-home advisory for 28 days last Friday.