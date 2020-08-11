Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 1,095 new cases, 35 additional deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and the chief doctors from Nationwide, Cincinnati, and Dayton Children’s Hospitals will speak at a press conference addressing the return to school at 2 p.m. as well.

As of Tuesday, August 11, a total of 102,826(+883) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,708(+35) deaths and 11,760(+131) hospitalizations. There are a 79,321 presumed recovered cases in the state.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Governor DeWine shared a map showing decisions of districts in the state regarding back to school.

Here is a map from the Department of Education to show who is all going back to school in person, hybrid or remote here in Ohio. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/1J4wJphFG3 — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) August 11, 2020

There are 325 school districts planning to return full time, representing around 590,000 students, 55 districts or around 390,000 students will begin online.