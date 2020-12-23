Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: DeWine to hold briefing before Christmas

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine is holding a briefing Wednesday afternoon to discuss the latest efforts to slow the coronavirus in Ohio.

As of Dec. 23, a total of 644,822 (+7,790) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 8,361 (+109) deaths and 36,025 (+431) hospitalizations.

DeWine showed front-line medical personnel receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Doses of vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna are being distributed throughout the state, with nursing-home staff and residents also receiving some of the first doses.

DeWine showed a series of maps that detailed the number of cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period at the start of each of the past six months. He said they show how deeply the virus has spread in the state.

A second series of maps showed regional ICU utilization by COVID-19 patients. Relieving the pressure off of state hospitals remains a top concern for DeWine.

New Map ➡ ICU Admissions Over Time



On Monday, DeWine shared data from The New York Times that showed Ohioans greatly reduced their travel over the Thanksgiving holiday. He said, compared with last year, there was a 60%-70% reduction in the number of contacts that people had.

He said it’s critical to keep this up during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays to avoid a surge in January. DeWine said doing so will put Ohio in a better position to start the new year.