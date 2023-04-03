LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The teen that died after a tree crashed into a house in Leavittsburg during a storm on Saturday afternoon has been identified.

According to Trumbull County Coroner Dr. Lawrence D’Amico, Brenton Hemberger, 13, died in the weather-related incident.

D’Amico said Hemberger was lying on a couch in the living room when a large oak tree fell on the house on the 300 block of Park Road.

There was extensive damage to the home and Hemberger became entrapped in the rubble.

The sheer size of the tree and the damage it caused to the house posed challenges for first responders. Due to the instability of the structure, efforts to remove Hemberger from the home were prolonged, and the teen died.

A few balloons have been placed at the site of the rubble as a memorial.

In addition, Warren Township Police Chief Ben Harrell said that criminal charges were filed against a person in reference to a riding lawn mower that was taken from the home where the boy was killed. The suspect faces a charge of receiving stolen property.

Crews were on the scene until 4:30 p.m. Responding mutual aid departments included:

Warren Township Police

Lordstown Fire

Newton Falls Joint Fire District

Braceville Fire

Underwood Towing and Recovery

Ohio Edison

Summit and Portage counties’ Special Operations Response Team

Kristen McFarland contributed to this report.