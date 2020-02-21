Correctional Officer at Belmont County Jail finds himself on wrong side of law

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Correctional Officer William E. Runyon is facing a charge of dereliction of duty.



Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says he has evidence showing that the 43-year-old Runyon was providing smokeless tobacco to an inmate.



“We’ve had a suspicion for a while that tobacco was coming into the jail,” said Sheriff Lucas. “So we investigated and were able to pinpoint the source. We have cameras throughout the facility.”



The sheriff says Runyon had only been employed there for a few months and has now been terminated.



He is charged with one count of dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor.



Runyon was arrested in the middle of his work shift Wednesday evening and was booked into the jail.



He reportedly posted $750 bond immediately and was released.



Runyon, of Shadyside, is now awaiting arraignment.