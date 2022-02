With the Cincinnati Bengals playing in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is reminding football fans that scammers are looking to take advantage of those who want to go watch the team win the Lombardi Trophy.

“The cheap seats start at $6,000, so if someone is claiming to get you in the stadium for significantly less, you should challenge that call,” Attorney General Yost said. “Con artists are out there, and fake tickets will always exist. Although no scamming has been reported to my office, Ohioans should be on the defensive when looking at Super Bowl tickets.”