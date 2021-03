THE VOICE — “Battle Reality” — Pictured: (l-r) Keith Urban, Blake Shelton — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

(WTRF)- Country superstars Blake Shelton and Keith Urban will headline a two-day Bash on the Bay in August.

Shelton will headline the concert on Aug. 25, and Urban will take the stage at the Put-In-Bay Airport on Aug. 26.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through eTix.com. Visit bashonthebay.com for more information.

If the event is canceled for any COVID-related reasons, refunds will be issued for all tickets.