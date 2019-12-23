Court docs: 10-year-old boy abused before death, 3 charged

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people have been arrested and charged after a 10-year-old boy was abused “for an extended amount of time” before dying on Dec. 13, according to court documents.

Dayton Police responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Kensington Drive in Dayton for an unresponsive 10-year-old boy on Dec. 13 at around 2:30 pm. The boy, identified as Takoda Collins, had multiple bruises and cuts all over his body when he was taken to Dayton Children’s where he died.

Through interviews, officials learned Collins had been the victim of “extreme abuse for an extended amount of time” at the hand of his father, 30-year-old Al-Mutahan McLean. Collins had also been locked in an attic “with no access to the outside or other people for an extended amount of time.”

McClean, 25-year-old Jennifer Ebert, and 28-year-old Amanda Hinze have all been arrested and charged with four counts of child endangering as a result of the investigation. All three are being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Ebert and Hinze also lived at the residence on Kensington Drive in Dayton. It is unknown what the relationship between the three adults is.