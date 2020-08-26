Court: Private company workers can’t sue over urine tests

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that private company workers who provide drug test urine samples under direct observation can’t sue over invasion of privacy.

The court’s 4-3 decision Wednesday overturned a lower-court decision that had sided with two former employees.

Justice Sharon Kennedy wrote the court’s majority opinion. She said that when at-will employees consent to tests without objection they can’t sue over privacy concerns.

Justice Melody Stewart said in a dissent that workers’ unreasonable choice was to either submit to the test or be fired on the spot.