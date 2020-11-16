Authorities identify hunters found dead in Harrison County

UPDATE: 1:45 p.m. 11-17-20

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The two hunters found dead on the shoreline of Clendening Lake on Wednesday have been identified.

Officials with the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District identified the men as 63-year-old James “Bud” Miller, Jr. from Rives Junction, Michigan and 43-year-old James McKibbin from Parma, Michigan.

Authorities also say they believe a boat was involved, but one has still not been recovered.

The weather may have been a factor.

Assisting in the search were agencies around the region including Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District Rangers, ODNR, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Bowerston, Freeport, Rush Township, Scio, and Washington Township Fire Departments and Perry Township Search and Rescue.

UPDATE: 4:12 p.m. 11-16-20

HARRISON COUNTY, OHIO — Authorities have confirmed that the two missing hunters have been found dead on the shoreline of Clendening Lake.

They were found not far from the marina at around 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.

They are presumed drowned. Their boat was not found. Weather may have been a factor in this situation.

Police are investigating this incident.

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A search is underway for two missing hunters at Clendening Lake Marina in Harrison County.

Officials with the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District tell 7News the two men, one in his 40s and another in his 60s, are from Michigan.

They also say the men arrived Sunday at 1:00 p.m. to hunt and were renting a cabin at the marina.

Others in their party arrived later and reported the men missing around midnight.

Numerous agencies have been on scene since early Monday morning searching on land, on the lake and in the air.

A truck and trailer belonging to the men were found parked at the marina. Authorities believe a boat was involved, but nothing has been recovered.

This is a developing story, so stay with 7News for updates.